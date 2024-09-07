Banks
Star Business Desk
Sat Sep 7, 2024 08:41 PM
Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 08:45 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

Abdul Awal new chairman of Mercantile Bank risk management committee

Star Business Desk
Sat Sep 7, 2024 08:41 PM Last update on: Sat Sep 7, 2024 08:45 PM

Mohammad Abdul Awal (Sumon) has been elected the chairman of the risk management committee of Mercantile Bank PLC.

The election was held at the bank's 448th board meeting in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Awal, former chairman of Express Insurance Limited, is the managing director of Synthia Securities Limited.

He is involved in different financial institutions and businesses.

He is a member of non-profit organisation 'Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Selim Foundation'.

Awal has a deep affinity for socio-cultural activities and linked with various organisations, including Dhaka Club Ltd, Dhanmondi Club Ltd and Gulshan North Club.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

‘পরিবেশ প্রশাসনকে আমলাতন্ত্র থেকে বের করে জনমুখী করা বড় চ্যালেঞ্জ’

পরিবেশ নিয়ে দীর্ঘদিন কাজ করা এই আইনজীবী দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের সঙ্গে একান্ত আলাপে বলেছেন স্বল্প সময়ের মধ্যে পরিবেশ নিয়ে তার চিন্তা ও পরিকল্পনার কথা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মুক্তিযুদ্ধ, সংবিধানের মূলনীতি ও জাতীয় সংগীতকে কটাক্ষ করায় ৪৮ নাগরিকের নিন্দা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification