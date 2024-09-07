Abdul Awal new chairman of Mercantile Bank risk management committee

Mohammad Abdul Awal (Sumon) has been elected the chairman of the risk management committee of Mercantile Bank PLC.

The election was held at the bank's 448th board meeting in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Awal, former chairman of Express Insurance Limited, is the managing director of Synthia Securities Limited.

He is involved in different financial institutions and businesses.

He is a member of non-profit organisation 'Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Selim Foundation'.

Awal has a deep affinity for socio-cultural activities and linked with various organisations, including Dhaka Club Ltd, Dhanmondi Club Ltd and Gulshan North Club.