AB Bank opens renovated collection booth at NICVD

AB Bank opened a renovated collection booth at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) with full-fledged modern banking services.

Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Prof Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, director of the NICVD, inaugurated the booth recently, according to a press release.

This booth, under the bank's Karwan Bazar branch, will facilitate all the collection of the NICVD, along with offering payroll services to all doctors, nurses and staff facility.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, additional managing director of the bank, and other senior officials from both the organisations were present.