Banks
Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:18 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:47 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

AB Bank opens renovated collection booth at NICVD

Star Business Desk
Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:18 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:47 PM
Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of AB Bank PLC, and Prof Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, director of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, cut a ribbon to inaugurate a renovated collection booth of the bank on the institute premises in the capital recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank opened a renovated collection booth at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) with full-fledged modern banking services.

Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Prof Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, director of the NICVD, inaugurated the booth recently, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This booth, under the bank's Karwan Bazar branch, will facilitate all the collection of the NICVD, along with offering payroll services to all doctors, nurses and staff facility.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, additional managing director of the bank, and other senior officials from both the organisations were present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে