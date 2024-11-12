AB Bank holds anti-money laundering training

Mohammad Mokter Hossain, additional director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme on “Prevention of Trade Based Money Laundering” organised by AB Bank for its officials of AD branches and head office at the latter’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank PLC recently organised a daylong training programme on "Prevention of Trade-Based Money Laundering" for its officials of authorised dealer branches and head office.

Mohammad Mokter Hossain, additional director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the training programme as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Kaiser A Chowdhury, consultant of AB Bank Foundation, and Md Aminur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the bank, were present as special guests.

Mohammad Mokter Hossain, additional director of BFIU, and Md Mosharrof Hossain, joint director, along with other senior bank officials, were also present.