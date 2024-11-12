Banks
Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 12, 2024 08:54 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 09:00 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

AB Bank holds anti-money laundering training

Star Business Desk
Tue Nov 12, 2024 08:54 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 09:00 PM
Mohammad Mokter Hossain, additional director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme on “Prevention of Trade Based Money Laundering” organised by AB Bank for its officials of AD branches and head office at the latter’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank PLC recently organised a daylong training programme on "Prevention of Trade-Based Money Laundering" for its officials of authorised dealer branches and head office.

Mohammad Mokter Hossain, additional director of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), attended the training programme as the chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Kaiser A Chowdhury, consultant of AB Bank Foundation, and Md Aminur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief anti-money laundering compliance officer of the bank, were present as special guests.

Mohammad Mokter Hossain, additional director of BFIU, and Md Mosharrof Hossain, joint director, along with other senior bank officials, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
dengue
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় ৭ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১২১১

চলতি বছর এখন পর্যন্ত ডেঙ্গুতে মারা গেছেন ৩৬৭ জন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

আমদানি বিল পরিশোধের পর রিজার্ভ কমে ১৮.৪৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে