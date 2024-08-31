Banks
Star Business Desk
Sat Aug 31, 2024 08:55 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 08:57 PM

Most Viewed

Banks

AB Bank donates Tk 5cr for flood victims

Star Business Desk
Sat Aug 31, 2024 08:55 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 31, 2024 08:57 PM
AB Bank money laundering scam

AB Bank announced a financial relief package worth Tk 5 crore for flood-affected people in different districts of the country.

A fund has been created with an initial deposit of Tk 2 crore to supply relief materials to flood-affected people and for subsequent rehabilitation, according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The founder chairman of the bank, members of the board of directors and other shareholders contributed to this fund.

All employees of the bank also participated by donating one day's salary to the fund.

AB Bank Foundation decided to provide an additional Tk 3 crore for the distribution of commodities and for post-flood rehabilitation of flood victims.

This fund will be handed over to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা নূরজাহান বেগম
|বাংলাদেশ

চিকিৎসকদের ওপর হামলার ফুটেজ দেখে জড়িতদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা: স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা

চিকিৎসকদের কর্মবিরতি প্রত্যাহারের আহ্বান জানিয়েছেন স্বাস্থ্য উপদেষ্টা নূরজাহান বেগম।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ঢামেকে চিকিৎসকদের সঙ্গে বৈঠকে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের সমন্বয়করা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification