AB Bank donates Tk 5cr for flood victims

AB Bank announced a financial relief package worth Tk 5 crore for flood-affected people in different districts of the country.

A fund has been created with an initial deposit of Tk 2 crore to supply relief materials to flood-affected people and for subsequent rehabilitation, according to a press release.

The founder chairman of the bank, members of the board of directors and other shareholders contributed to this fund.

All employees of the bank also participated by donating one day's salary to the fund.

AB Bank Foundation decided to provide an additional Tk 3 crore for the distribution of commodities and for post-flood rehabilitation of flood victims.

This fund will be handed over to the Chief Adviser's Relief and Welfare Fund.