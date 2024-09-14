AB Bank donates Tk 2cr for flood victims

Syed Mizanur Rahman, additional managing director of AB Bank, and Shawkat Aziz, chief business officer, hand over a cheque worth Tk 2 crore to Farooq-e Azam, adviser to the ministry of disaster management and relief, at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank recently donated a financial relief package worth Tk 2 crore for the flood-affected people in different districts of the country from its corporate social responsibility programme.

The aid will be given to the Chief Adviser's 'Relief and Welfare Fund' to support the people suffering from the devastating flash floods.

The founder chairman of the bank, members of the board of directors and shareholders of the bank have contributed to this fund, said a press release.

Apart from that, the bank's employees and its subsidiaries have also contributed to it with their one-day salary.

