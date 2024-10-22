AB Bank cardholders to enjoy discounts at Heritage Resort

Menhazur Rahman Bhuiyan, managing director of Heritage Resort Limited, and Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of AB Bank PLC, exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s office in Madhabdi, Narsingdi recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank PLC recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Heritage Resort Limited, located at Nawapara in Narsingdi's Madhabdi.

Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Menhazur Rahman Bhuiyan, managing director of the resort, penned the MoU at the latter's office in Narsingdi, the bank said in a press release.

Under the MoU, the bank's cardholders will enjoy special discounts up to 44 percent discount on weekends and up to 48 percent discount on weekdays on renting rooms at the resort.

Shafiqul Alam, independent director of the bank, Md Fazlur Rahman, director, and Reazul Islam, additional managing director, along with other officials of both organisations were also present.