Why CXOs should have media knowledge

On many occasions, while responding to journalists' queries, many of our CXOs must have responded with 'no comments' or 'we don't want to comment on this'.

Sounds familiar? Yes, but many of us may not have thought of these two and the like phrases may evoke different interpretations in the reporters' minds.

On any given day, the assigned spokespersons deal with the media, and most of us react from our instincts, what our guts guide us to. Is that enough? Handling and engaging with the media has a grammar, and it is no less important than addressing the government and other stakeholders.

Being conscious about media grammar may take our businesses a long way because apart from word-of-mouth publicity, the media is the ubiquitous reputation booster for our companies. When a reporter calls, how should the CXOs respond? What first impression should they transmit to them? Are our instincts enough to listen to them, think and run a conversation to be quoted in the following day? While responding to a media query, are we ready or trained?

There are tough questions, and staying on the message may require prior thinking. And this is equally important during interviews. Journalists are quick-witted; they are trained to ask questions that may lead us to forget the actual message.

Many of us may have close relationships with journalists. But how much closeness is wise, and how much distance is professional? Do we think about their hunger for news and the products they are assigned to develop? And this is where our conscious willingness to learn the art of handling the media comes in.

Leaning the grammar, an art, can uphold our brand and being indifferent about it may lead to significant reputation damage, impact on our business, and even our stock price can be influenced by our responses.

Having general perceptions about the media is what 'we' think, but the reality may be different. The reality is actually out there – in the minds of the audience, our customers and potential customers, who read, listen and watch the media.

So, it is also essential for us to understand the media landscape – the kinds of media we have in our country and worldwide. Media landscape means the array of media available to customers, encompassing the various ways information and content are disseminated and consumed. It may include television, radio, newspapers, magazines, websites, social media platforms, podcasts, and other digital outlets.

Knowing about these may make us aware of the diversity of content, platforms, technologies and entities that own and control different media outlets, laws and regulations that govern the media space, how media shapes businesses, how media is funded, and how and where audiences access the media content.

Over the years, with experience, the senior management committee members have acquired a level of wisdom regarding the media. However, in today's world, the media is changing faster than we think they are. It is constantly looking for newer ways to reach out to its audience.

Any company will provide excellent service to its business if the senior management team receives media relations coaching from professional trainers. Learning this skill and knowing the media could be practical tools for sustainable reputation management and growth.

So, the CXOs require more knowledge.

The author is a communications professional.