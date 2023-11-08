‘We will overcome all obstacles’

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has described the Bangladesh Business Awards, an initiative of The Daily Star and DHL Express Bangladesh, as an exceptional event.

His comments came as he was speaking at the 21st edition of the annual award ceremony at the Hotel Sheraton in the capital's Banani on October 17.

DHL Express, the world's leading logistics firm, and The Daily Star, the leading English-language newspaper in Bangladesh, hosted the programme.

Speaking as the chief guest, Tipu Munshi said some evenings seem different and exceptional and are more significant and the award ceremony was one such event.

He said since the inception of the awards, The Daily Star and DHL have recognised the business icons, industrialists and entrepreneurs who have taken part in building Bangladesh and employed millions of people in the past two decades, putting the country on track to hit the $1-trillion milestone.

"By recognising the winners, the hosts have also lifted themselves to a greater height."

He also praised the organisers' motivation to keep awarding the businesspeople who are good and honest and work for the country.

The minister heaped praises on the winners as well.

He said Brac Bank is a deserved winner because of the way it works and he has had the chance to observe how it operates.

Tipu Munshi described the Outstanding Women in Business of the Year Mosammat Shirajum Munira as a dreamer as she worked for the underprivileged section of society through a small enterprise.

Speaking about Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain, managing director of Standard Group, who picked up the Business Person of the Year Award, Tipu Munshi said he has known him for many years since both have business in the same garment industry.

"He has worked hard for a long time before coming to this stage. He went through a difficult period a few years ago but he did not buckle under pressure. He displayed immense courage and overcame the difficulty."

The minister said he followed Syed Manzur Elahi, one of the best-known industrialists in Bangladesh who was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, as an idol.

"I have been showered with his blessing for the past 30 years."

Tipu Munshi also touched upon the critical period Bangladesh is passing through.

"But it is said that the darker the night, the closer the dawn is. So, we are confident that we will overcome this difficulty."