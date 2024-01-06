Walton Plaza launches new website

Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, a director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries and online sales monitoring director of Walton Plaza, poses for photographs with other senior officials of the company after inaugurating a new website of Walton Plaza at Walton corporate office in the capital recently. Photo: Walton

Walton Plaza recently launched a new website with an updated look and improved functionality as part of its efforts to become the number one online sales network of electronics products by this year.

Nishat Tasnim Shuchi, a director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries and an online sales monitoring director of Walton Plaza, inaugurated the new website at the Walton corporate office in Dhaka, read a press release.

"This is our new endeavor to keep pace with the changing world and make online services for customers easier, faster and safer," said Shuchi.

"Through this new website, customers and stakeholders from any part of the world can easily find information about their desired products as well as buy their preferred products."

The company has offered up to 12 percent discounts for customers on purchase of Walton products to mark the launch of the website.

Among others, Mohammad Rayhan, managing director of Walton Plaza, Maj Gen (retd) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, additional managing director of Walton Hi-Tech, Eva Rizwana Nilu, deputy managing director of Walton, Tanvir Rahman, chief business officer of Walton AC, Mofizur Rahman Zakir, adviser to the managing director and chief information officer, and Didarul Alam Khan, chief marketing officer, were also present.