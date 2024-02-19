UCB, Mastercard launch credit card with multiple benefits

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of United Commercial Bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Bangladesh at Mastercard, pose for photographs while inaugurating the UCB World credit card in Dhaka recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) and Mastercard jointly launched a product, styled "UCB Mastercard world credit card", in Dhaka recently.

Arif Quadri, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Bangladesh at Mastercard, inaugurated the card, read a press release.

"This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering premium benefits and exceptional services to our valued customers," said Quadri.

Kamal said this collaboration with UCB would not only enable cardholders to avail an exclusive range of benefits but will also enhance their local and cross-border transaction experience.

Cardholders will enjoy exclusive privileges, including 1 percent cashback on international transactions, and exclusive access to over 1,400 airport lounges globally.

They can also embark on a culinary journey with 10 percent cashback at restaurants, enjoy buy-one-get-one offers at select five-star hotel chains in Bangladesh, enjoy health check-up programmes that will cover 16 top hospitals and diagnostic centres, and avail insurance coverage of up to Tk 3,00,000 for 18 critical diseases.

Among others, ATM Tahmiduzzaman, additional managing director of the bank, along with senior officials of both institutions were also present.