UCB gets new AMD, DMD

Mon Feb 12, 2024 10:00 PM
United Commercial Bank (UCB) has recently promoted two officials to the posts of additional managing director (AMD) and deputy managing director (DMD).

ATM Tahmiduzzaman, who has been promoted to AMD, was serving the bank as deputy managing director prior to his new role, read a press release.

Tahmiduzzaman has been supervising various management areas such as retail business, agent banking, company secretariat and CSR activities concurrently.

He will also look after subsidiaries, namely UCB Stock Brokerage, UCB Asset Management, UCB Investment and Mobile Financial Services 'upay'.

He had professional footprints in Warid Telecom, Airtel Bangladesh, and a British tea company.

Tahmiduzzaman obtained his master's degree from the University of Dhaka and completed his MBA from the Commonwealth of Learning in Canada.

Meanwhile, Amalendu Roy, who has been promoted to DMD, was serving as senior executive vice-president and corporate branch head of the bank.

Roy started his career in Uttara Bank in 1996 as a probationary officer. He previously worked for National Bank and United Commercial Bank during his illustrious 27-year career.

He completed his master's degree in information science and library management from the University of Dhaka.

