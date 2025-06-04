Trust Bank partners with Visa to launch ‘Visa Direct for Account’ service

Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, and Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Trust Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement in Dhaka recently. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank PLC has entered into a strategic partnership deal with Visa to launch the "Visa Direct for Account" service for cross-border payments.

This service enables direct payouts to bank accounts via the Visa network, leveraging automated clearing house (ACH) and real-time payments (RTP) mechanisms for seamless fulfilment.

Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, and Sabbir Ahmed, country manager for Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan at Visa, signed the agreement at a ceremony held in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

The collaboration represents a significant milestone in Trust Bank's ongoing efforts to enhance its cross-border payment capabilities.

This strategic alliance underscores the bank's commitment to offering efficient, secure, and innovative payment solutions, aligned with its broader mission to improve financial accessibility and customer convenience.

Senior executives from both organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.