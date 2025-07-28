Trust Bank declares 15% dividend

Maj Gen Md Hakimuzzaman, vice-chairman of Trust Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 26th annual general meeting, which was held virtually today. At the meeting, a 15 percent dividend, including a 7.50 percent cash dividend, was declared for 2024. Photo: Trust Bank

Trust Bank PLC has announced a 15 percent dividend, including a 7.50 percent cash dividend, for the financial year that ended on December 31, 2024.

The announcement was made at the bank's 26th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Maj Gen Md Hakimuzzaman, vice-chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting as the chief guest.

Brig Gen Md Nishatul Islam Khan; Brig Gen Md Sajjad Hossain; Brig Gen Selim Azad; and Brig Gen Shams Mohammad Mamun; all members of the board; joined the meeting.

Among others, Anisuddin Ahmed Khan, independent director; Nusrat Khan, independent director and chairperson of the audit committee; Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, managing director and CEO; and Unmesh Ray Himel, acting company secretary; were present.

A considerable number of shareholders of the bank from across the country also joined the meeting.