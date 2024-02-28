Standard Bank, Placid Express sign deal on remittance service

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of Standard Bank, and Mohammed Rashid, director of Placid Express SDN BHD, shake hands and exchange signed deal of an agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Standard Bank

Standard Bank recently signed an agreement with Placid Express SDN BHD, a global remittance company, with a view to expanding the range of remittance services.

Md Siddiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of the bank, and Mohammed Rashid, director of the global remittance company, inked the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

Under this agreement, expatriate Bangladeshis will be able to send money directly to their beneficiaries' accounts in Bangladesh.

Md Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of the bank, Md Mohon Miah, deputy managing director and head of IRM, and Md Mosharraf Hossain, senior executive vice-president and chief remittance officer, were present.