Southeast Bank organises training for SME entrepreneurs

Md Nazrul Islam, programme director and additional director of the SME and Special Programs Department at Bangladesh Bank, poses for group photographs with participants of the skills development training programme, titled “Entrepreneurship Development Program”, for SME entrepreneurs at the Southeast Bank Training Institute in Motijheel, Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Southeast Bank

Southeast Bank PLC, in partnership with Bangladesh Bank (BB), has launched a month-long skills development training programme, titled "Entrepreneurship Development Program" for SME entrepreneurs under the Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Program (SICIP), a project of the Ministry of Finance.

Md Nazrul Islam, programme director and additional director of the SME and Special Programs Department at Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest at Southeast Bank Training Institute in the capital's Motijheel on Sunday, according to a press release.

The first batch of 25 SME entrepreneurs will receive hands-on training on various subjects, including business management, financial planning, digital marketing, and loan proposal preparation.

Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, managing director (current charge) of Southeast Bank PLC, presided over the event.

Executives from renowned business organisations and experienced trainers will work with Southeast Bank to implement this month-long training programme.

Mohammad Wasim, deputy programme director and joint director of the SME and Special Programs Department at the BB, along with other senior officials of Southeast Bank, was also present.