Sonali Bank holds 18th AGM

Sonali Bank PLC has convened its 18th annual general meeting (AGM).

Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting held at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Wednesday, the bank said in a press release.

Muhammed Mahbubur Rahman; Mohammad Abu Yusuf; Md Azimuddin Biswas; Molla Abdul Wadud; Asif Naimur Rashid; Mohammed Jahangir Alam; Md Mofazzal Husain; Muhammad Masrurul Islam; Laila Bilkis Ara and Tariqul Islam Chowdhury; directors of the bank; attended the AGM.

Md Sayed Kutub, additional secretary of the Financial Institutions Division, was present as a representative of the Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, shareholders and directors reviewed and approved the financial statements, including the balance sheet and profit and loss account for the year ended 2024, alongside the directors' and auditors' reports.

The appointment of auditors for the financial year 2025 was also formally approved.

Among others, Md Shawkat Ali Khan, managing director of the bank, and Tauhidul Islam, company secretary, were also present.