Social Islami Bank holds view-exchange meeting

M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of Social Islami Bank, presides over the bank’s view-exchange meeting, which was held recently. Photo: Social Islami Bank

Social Islami Bank recently arranged a view-exchange meeting for members of the newly formed board and divisional heads, zonal heads, branch managers and sub-branch officials.

M Sadiqul Islam, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, which was held at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Islam expressed gratitude to the clients for their continuous support and trust.

He assured the clients of the security for their deposited money.

The chairman is optimistic that the bank would restore good governance and turn around soon under the new management.

Mohammad Forkanullah, managing director (acting) of the bank, and Abdul Hannan Khan, deputy managing director, attended the programme.

Officials at different levels from branches and sub-branches of the bank across the country also joined the meeting virtually.

Among others, Maksuda Begum, Md Anwar Hossain, and Md Morshed Alam Khondoker, directors of the bank, were also present.