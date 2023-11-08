Smart parking card launched

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, minister for home affairs, and Md Atiqul Islam, mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, attend the launching ceremony of a smart parking card at the DNCC office in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: DNCC

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), in collaboration with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), and Law and Order Coordination Council (LOCC), has launched a smart parking app along with a parking card with the partnership of Mastercard and Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, minister for home affairs, attended the event as chief guest at the DNCC office in Dhaka yesterday, said a press release.

The parking card will facilitate easier, faster and a more convenient payment option for vehicle parking at 11 parking zones allocated by DNCC in the capital's Gulshan area.

This card will allow cardholders to make payments for parking spots without having to handle cash.

At the parking spot, vehicle owners will have to tap Mastercard "Smart Parking Card" on the POS system and pay the parking fee.

The smart parking card can only be used for making payments at specified parking locations set by the DNCC and the LOCC.

The card will also be available at the branches of Islami Bank in Banani, Gulshan-1, and Gulshan-2 and with the wardens at the parking locations.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam presided over the event, where AKM Rahmat Ullah and Mohammad Ali Arafat, members of parliament, Md Mostafizur Rahman, senior secretary to the public security division, Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, inspector general of police, and Habibur Rahman, police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, were present.

Among others, Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of Islami Bank, Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager at Mastercard Bangladesh, and Selim Reza, chief executive officer (additional secretary) of DNCC, and Rafez Alam Chowdhury, secretary general of LOCC, were also present.