Shahjalal Islami Bank sponsors HAAB’s ‘Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025’

Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC has provided sponsorship worth Tk 20 lakh to the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) to support the organisation of the "Hajj and Umrah Fair 2025".

The three-day event is scheduled to be held from August 14 to 16 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the Agargaon's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, according to a press release.

Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC, handed over the sponsorship cheque to Syed Golam Sarwar, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB), at a function held recently at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka.

Among others, Farid Ahmed Mazumder, secretary general of the HAAB; Imtiaz U Ahmed, additional managing director of the bank; Md Abul Bashar, company secretary; Md Jafar Sadeq, chief financial officer of the bank; Md Amzad Hossain, head of investment risk management division; Md Farid Uddin, head of sharia inspection and compliance division; and Md Jakir Hossain, senior assistant vice-president, were also present.