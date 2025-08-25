Seagull offers privileges to EBL cardholders

Md Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury, chief financial officer of the Seagull Group of Companies, and Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has signed an agreement with Seagull Group to provide privileges for EBL cardholders, aimed at enhancing their travel and leisure experiences.

Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, and Md Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury, chief financial officer of the Seagull Group of Companies, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in the capital recently, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, EBL cardholders will be entitled to special benefits at Seagull Hotels in Cox's Bazar and at Seagull Resort and Spa Village in Tangail.

Farzana Qader, head of retail alliance of EBL, and Md Sadiqur Rahman, finance manager of Seagull Group, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.