Quantanite to use 'Midland Cash Management'

Ahnaf Chowdhury, chairman of Quantanite Bangladesh, and Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of Midland Bank, pose for photographs while signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan recently. Photo: Midland Bank

Midland Bank recently penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Quantanite Bangladesh at the bank's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan.

Mohammad Javed Tarek Khan, head of institutional banking division of the bank, and Ahnaf Chowdhury, chairman of the digital outsourcing solutions provider, inked the MoU, the bank said in a press release.

Under the MoU, Quantanite Bangladesh will use the online cash management solutions of MDB, "Midland Cash Management (MCM)" application, to conduct their daily business banking and cash management activities nationwide.

Among others, Prashanta Kumar Saha, head of the corporate liability management unit of the bank, and Ismail Tanzeer Khan, director of the solution provider, and Mohammad Moin, senior manager for finance, were also present.

