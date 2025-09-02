Pubali Bank wins awards at 3rd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave

Monzurur Rahman, chairman of Pubali Bank PLC, receives an award from JPR Karunaratne, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at the “3rd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2025” at Le Meridien in New Delhi recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC recently won awards in five categories at the "3rd ICC Emerging Asia Banking Conclave & Awards 2025", organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce at Le Meridien in New Delhi.

The categories were Best Bank, Asset Quality, Growth, MSME Acceleration and AI/ML Implementation.

JPR Karunaratne, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, presented an award to Monzurur Rahman, chairman of Pubali Bank PLC, at the ceremony held in the Indian capital, according to a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, was also present.

Partha Ray, director of the National Institute of Bank Management; Joydeep K Roy, president and CEO of QUIET Inc and former partner at PwC; and Atanu Sen, former chairman of NPS Trust-PFRDA, former managing director and CEO of SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, and chairman of ICC's National Expert Committee on BFSI, attended the event.

Shri Biswa Ketan Das, chief executive officer of the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance; Rajeev Singh, director general of the ICC; and Abhyuday Jindal, president of ICC, among others, were also present.