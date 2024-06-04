Pubali Bank, UCB Fintech Company strike deal on fund transfer facilities

Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of alternative delivery channel (ADC) division of Pubali Bank, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, additional managing director and company secretary of UCB Fintech Company, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s head office in Motijheel recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank recently signed an agreement with UCB Fintech Company for fund transfer facilities between the bank's mobile banking apps and UCB Fintech's Upay Wallet.

Md Rabiul Alam, deputy general manager and head of alternative delivery channel division of the bank, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman, additional managing director and company secretary of the fintech company, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Motijheel, according to a press release.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, was present at the signing ceremony.

Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of the bank, Syed Md Enamul Kabir, deputy chief executive officer, and Md Mahbub Sobhan, chief business officer of the fintech company, alongside senior executives from both organisations were also present.