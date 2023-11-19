Pubali Bank holds ‘CLS Agent Conference’

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, poses for photographs with award-winning CLS agents and participants of a “CLS Agent Conference 2023” at the Sky City Hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC recently organised a "CLS Agent Conference 2023" at the Sky City Hotel in Dhaka.

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of the bank, attended the conference as chief guest, read a press release.

Md Malequl Islam, deputy general manager and head of consumers credit division, presided over the event, where Md Shahnewaz Khan and Mohammad Anisuzzaman, deputy managing directors of the bank, were present as special guests.

The bank awarded the nine best performing CLS agents for the year 2022.

Various regional managers and division heads of the bank were also present.