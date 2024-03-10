Pubali Bank gets ‘Remittance Award’

Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, receives an award from Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister. The event was organised by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank has been awarded the "Remittance Award" by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshis for outstanding contribution to remittance collection in 2023.

Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister, handed over the award to Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, at a hotel in Dhaka, read a press release.

MS Shekil Chowdhury, chairperson of the Centre for NRB, presided over the ceremony, where Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, was present as special guest.

AK Abdul Momen, former foreign minister, was present as the guest of honour.