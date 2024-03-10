Banking
Star Business Desk
Sun Mar 10, 2024 09:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 09:49 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Pubali Bank gets ‘Remittance Award’

Star Business Desk
Sun Mar 10, 2024 09:45 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 09:49 PM
Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, receives an award from Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister. The event was organised by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshi (NRB) at a hotel in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank has been awarded the "Remittance Award" by the Centre for Non-Resident Bangladeshis for outstanding contribution to remittance collection in 2023.

Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to the Prime Minister, handed over the award to Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank, at a hotel in Dhaka, read a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

MS Shekil Chowdhury, chairperson of the Centre for NRB, presided over the ceremony, where Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, was present as special guest.

AK Abdul Momen, former foreign minister, was present as the guest of honour.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

কাল থেকে সৌদি আরবে রোজা

রোববার সন্ধ্যায় সৌদি আরবে রমজান মাসের চাঁদ দেখা গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

গাজা: রমজানে ধ্বংস ও মৃত্যুর নগরীতে জীবনের আয়োজন

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification