Prime Bank, SUST host seminar on financial inclusion, youth empowerment

Prime Bank PLC, in collaboration with the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Career Club, has organised a seminar, titled "Financial Inclusion: Engaging & Inspiring Youth in Banking", on the university campus today.

The event aimed to promote financial literacy and inspire greater youth engagement in the banking sector.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director and head of consumer and SME banking division of the bank, attended the seminar as the keynote speaker, according to a press release.

In his keynote address, Choudhury highlighted the importance of students going beyond academic achievements by enhancing their digital literacy, language proficiency, communication, and presentation skills.

"The core purpose of such sessions is to offer proper guidance in preparing students for the future. Developing public speaking skills and the ability to articulate thoughts clearly will help students grow more confident and capable," he remarked.

As part of the bank-academia initiative, students were introduced to the "Prime Youth Account", a student-friendly banking product designed to foster early financial responsibility.

Participants were given the opportunity to open accounts on the spot and experience the benefits of modern banking services firsthand.

Among others, Md Sajedul Karim, pro vice-chancellor of SUST; Prof Md Mozammel Haque, adviser of the club; Shaila Abedin, senior executive vice-president and head of liability of the bank; MM Mahbub Hasan, head of financial inclusion and school banking; and Md Humayun Kabir, head for Sylhet region of the bank, were also present.