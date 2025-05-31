Prime Bank signs deal with Farazy Hospital to enhance service benefits
Prime Bank PLC has recently signed a strategic agreement with Farazy Hospital Limited, aimed at improving access to quality healthcare while delivering enhanced value to the bank's stakeholders.
MM Rabiul Hasan, executive vice-president and chief bancassurance officer of the bank; and M Mokter Hossen, managing director of the hospital; signed the agreement at the bank's corporate office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.
As part of the arrangement, employees and customers of Prime Bank will be entitled to discounts of up to 30 percent on a range of medical services at Farazy Hospital Limited.
Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, head of customer proposition of the bank; and Md Mojammel Haque, head of corporate affairs and brand communication of the hospital, were also present at the signing ceremony, along with other officials from both the organisations.
Comments