Prime Bank signs deal with De Tempete

Mohsena Munna, co-founder and CEO of De Tempete, and M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, pose for photograph after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed a partnership agreement with De Tempete, a finance and accounting outsourcing service provider.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Mohsena Munna, co-founder and CEO of De Tempete, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

Under the deal, De Tempete will provide a slew of services with special offers to the bank's priority customers.

The services include finance and accounting, audit, human resources division and payroll management, business automation, VAT and tax, project finance and banking advisory and management consulting.

Tamanna Quadry, head of priority banking of the bank, Kamrul Hasan, director, and Shahid Ali, senior associate from De Tempete, along with other officials from both organisations were also present.