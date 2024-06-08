Prime Bank, OPUS Technology sign deal on payroll banking

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Md Jafar Iqbal, managing director and CEO of OPUS Technology, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the bank’s corporate head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently signed an agreement on payroll banking with OPUS Technology.

M Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Jafar Iqbal, managing director and CEO of OPUS Technology, penned the deal at the bank's corporate head office in Dhaka, said a press release.

Under the agreement, OPUS Technology's employees will enjoy preferential banking services, including credit card and loan facilities from the bank.

They will also enjoy "PrimePay" a digital portal to pay seamless automated salary as well as carryout corporate payments conveniently round the clock.

Anup Kanti Das, head of payroll banking of the bank, Sabina Easmin, head of Bashabo branch, and Md Rashedul Islam, assistant general manager for finance and operation of OPUS Technology, along with other officials from both organisations were also present.