Prime Bank launches PrimeAcademia to transform academic banking

Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank, and Husne Ara, principal of Bluebird High School and College, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on banking solution in Sylhet today. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank has signed an agreement with Bluebird High School and College as the first educational institute after launching PrimeAcademia, a banking solution of the bank tailored for academic institutions, teachers and students across the country.

The solution will address the diverse financial needs of the academic community, offering features such as fees collection for simplified and efficient fee management for institutions, payroll banking for a more streamlined payroll services for academic staff and student savings accounts with special benefits for student savers.

It will have institutional accounts with attractive interest/profit-bearing options for schools and colleges, teacher savings accounts with added insurance coverage for teachers, and loan facilities for financing solutions for parents to support their children's education.

It will also act as an institution loan/investment facility for financial support for the development and growth of academic institutions and student file service for providing assistance with higher studies abroad.

Prime Bank aims to extend these services to all schools and academic institutions in Bangladesh, reinforcing its commitment to supporting education nationwide.

Husne Ara, principal of the educational institution, and Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, penned the deal in this regard today, the bank said in a press release.

"We are glad that Prime Bank came forward with such a product for the development of the academic industry," said Husne Ara.

"This will really support our teachers and parents to provide all required education necessities to their children," she added.

"We are really excited to introduce such a unique proposition in providing financial services to all academic institutions," said Choudhury.

"We are committed towards enabling academic institutions in providing enhanced education with superior amenities and services for the development of the youth, who are the future of our country," he added.