Prime Bank gets NBR tax award

Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of Prime Bank, receives a crest and a certificate from Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, member of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) at a ceremony held at the NBR multipurpose hall in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank has been awarded by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for its outstanding contribution to revenue collection for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Syed Mohammad Abu Daud, member of the NBR, handed over a crest and a certificate to Mohammad Habibur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of the bank, at a ceremony held at the NBR multipurpose hall on Wednesday, read a press release.

Among others, Md Iqbal Bahar, commissioner of large taxpayers' unit at NBR, along with senior executives and officials from the NBR and other organisations were also present.

