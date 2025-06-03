Prime Bank, DX New Energy team up to empower women

Dewan Kanon, founder and chief executive officer of DX Group, and Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of Prime Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony in Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank PLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with DX New Energy Industries Limited, with the objective of providing complimentary training on riding motorcycle to the bank's "Neera" customers at the latter's training centres across the country.

Md Nazeem A Choudhury, deputy managing director of the bank, and Dewan Kanon, founder and chief executive officer of DX Group, signed the MoU at a ceremony held in Dhaka, according to a press release.

This strategic collaboration represents a significant stride towards advancing women's mobility and autonomy, thereby contributing meaningfully to their socio-economic empowerment.

By equipping women with the ability and confidence to independently traverse their daily routes, Prime Bank is nurturing a culture of self-reliance and expanded opportunity.

As part of the wider initiative, Neera customers will also have access to personal loans under simplified conditions, designed to support their ambitions and cater to a range of individual needs with enhanced financial flexibility.

Joarder Tanvir Faisal, executive vice-president and head of cards and retail asset at the bank; Shaila Abedin, head of liability; Tareq Islam Shuvo, group chief business officer and chief marketing officer; and Md Harun-Or-Roshid, head of business of DX New Energy Industries, along with other senior officials from both organisations, were also present.