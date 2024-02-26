Prime Bank donates bus to Dhaka University

Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank Foundation, and Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank, hand over a bus key to Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, vice chancellor of the University of Dhaka, in a programme at the Senate Building of the university recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently donated a bus for the students at the University of Dhaka (DU) to enhance their campus experience.

Azam J Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank Foundation, handed over the key to the bus to Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, vice chancellor (VC) of the university, in a programme held at the Senate Building of the university, read a press release.

"We are always here to support Dhaka University, the institution which produces the brightest minds of this nation. This bus stands as a testament to our commitment towards students and the development of their future," said Chowdhury.

DU VC Kamal extended his gratitude to Prime Bank for their support and urged them to come forward with such initiatives in the future as well.

Prof Muhammad Samad, pro-VC (administration) of the university, Prof Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-VC (academic), Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, treasurer, Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank, were present.

Among others, Hassan O Rashid, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank, along with other senior officials from the bank and the university were also present.