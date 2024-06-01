Prime Bank declares 17.5% cash dividend

Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of Prime Bank, presides over the bank’s 29th annual general meeting, which was held virtually recently. The meeting approved 17.5 percent dividend for 2023. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank announced a 17.5 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 29th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually recently, the bank said in a press release.

Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, where the financial statements for 2023, along with the directors' reports and audit reports, were approved by shareholders alongside re-election of retired directors, appointment and re-appointment of independent directors, and re-appointment of statutory and compliance auditors.

Anwaruddin Chowdhury, chairman of the audit committee of the bank, and Hasan O Rashid, chief executive officer, delivered speeches at the meeting.

Tanvir A Siddiqui, company secretary, moderated the event, where representatives from the stock exchanges and auditors were present.

The chairman of the assistive committees, directors of the bank, chief financial officer, and senior bank officials were also present.