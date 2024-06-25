Prime Bank arranges training programme in Chattogram

Arief Hossain Khan, executive director of Bangladesh Bank Chattogram office, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme organised by Prime Bank in Chattogram recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank recently organised a daylong training and awareness programme, styled "AML & CFT Compliance & Awareness", in Chattogram City.

Arief Hossain Khan, executive director of the Bangladesh Bank Chattogram office, inaugurated the programme as chief guest, according to a press release.

Md Ziaur Rahman, deputy managing director and CAMLCO of Prime Bank, chaired the event, where Md Arifuzzaman, director of the Bangladesh Bank Chattogram office, was present as special guest.

The training programme, which was divided into four sessions, was conducted by Arifuzzaman and officials of the anti-money laundering (AML) and combatting the financing of terrorism (CFT) divisions of Prime Bank.

The sessions covered various important topics related to the role and responsibility of bankers in combatting money laundering and financing of terrorism.

A total of 150 officials participated in the training programme.

Among others, Md Iqbal Hossain, deputy managing director and deputy CAMLCO of Prime Bank, was also present.