Premier Bank opens Gulshan Avenue branch

HBM Iqbal, founder chairman of Premier Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a Gulshan Avenue branch of the bank at Simple Tree Anarkali on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka today. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank PLC launched a branch at Simple Tree Anarkali on Gulshan Avenue in Dhaka today.

HBM Iqbal, founder chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch as chief guest, read a press release.

Md Khizir Hayat Khan, director (Import) of City Group, Syed Javed Iqbal, director of Dipon Group, and Md Sadequl Islam, chief financial officer of Jahir Group, attended the programme as special guests.

Among others, M Reazul Karim, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Shahed Sekander, and Nasim Sekander, additional managing directors, were also present.