Premier Bank, NEC Money Transfer sign deal on remittance services

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of Premier Bank, and Ikram Farazy, chairman of NEC Money Transfer, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Banani recently. Photo: Premier Bank

Premier Bank recently signed a remittance service agreement with NEC Money Transfer Limited, a Bangladeshi-owned fintech-based remittance transfer company.

Mohammad Abu Jafar, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Ikram Farazy, chairman of NEC Money Transfer, penned the deal at the bank's head office in the capital's Banani, said a press release.

Under this agreement, the bank will be able to disburse the hard-earned remittances of non-resident Bangladeshis and expatriates living in different parts of the world, especially the UK, Italy, South Africa, the UAE, Australia, Canada and other EU countries.

Syed Md Hasib Reza, first vice-president and head of the bank's NRB and foreign remittance division, Anower Farazy Emon, chairman of Farazy Hospital, and Md Osman Goni, country manager of the remittance transfer company, were present.

Among others, Rashedul Islam Talukder, business development manager of NEC Money Transfer, and other senior officials from both organisations were present.