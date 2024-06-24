ONE Bank, NEC Money Transfer strike deal on remittance

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of ONE Bank, and Ikram Farazy, chairman of NEC Money Transfer Limited, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Karwan Bazar recently. Photo: ONE Bank

ONE Bank recently signed an agreement on remittance services with NEC Money Transfer Limited, a Bangladeshi-owned fintech-based remittance transfer company.

Md Monzur Mofiz, managing director of the bank, and Ikram Farazy, chairman of the remittance transfer company, penned the deal at the bank's head office in the capital's Karwan Bazar, the bank said in a press release.

The service will facilitate Bangladesh-bound remittances from Italy, South Africa, Australia, Canada, the UAE, the UK, and other EU countries, allowing Bangladeshi wage earners to easily send remittances through any branch/sub-branch of ONE Bank.

Senior officials from both organisations were among others present.