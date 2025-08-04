Omar Faruk Khan appointed MD of Islami Bank

Md Omar Faruk Khan has recently been appointed as the managing director (MD) of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC.

Prior to this appointment, Khan was serving as the bank's acting managing director (current charge), according to a press release.

He also previously held the position of acting managing director at NRB Bank PLC.

Khan joined Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC in 1986 and has served the institution for nearly four decades in various capacities.

These include heading the treasury, foreign trade, corporate investment, and other key divisions at the head office, as well as serving as head of zones and branches, including the local office.

He is a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh, and holds the Certified Documentary Credit Specialist (CDCS) qualification from the London Institute of Banking and Finance, affiliated with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Khan obtained his master's degree in sociology from the University of Dhaka.