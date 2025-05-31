NRBC Bank arranges strategic business conference

Md Ali Hossain Prodhania, chairman of NRBC Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the “Strategic Business Conference 2025” at a hotel in Dhaka today. Photo: NRBC Bank PLC

NRBC Bank PLC has convened a "Strategic Business Conference 2025" today under the theme "Together Towards Excellence" at a hotel in Dhaka.

The conference brought together senior leadership from across the organisation.

Md Ali Hossain Prodhania, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the daylong event as chief guest, according to a press release.

In his address, Prodhania reaffirmed the board's commitment to upholding robust corporate governance and ensuring regulatory compliance at every level of the organisation.

He also underscored the importance of safeguarding customer deposits and fostering sustainable growth through strategic investments in small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

"Ensuring simplicity, accessibility, and integrity in service delivery is fundamental to our business strategy," he stated.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, reiterated NRBC Bank's steadfast focus on compliance and operational excellence.

"The directives and objectives set by the board must be implemented with full accountability," he said while presiding over the programme.

"With our strong nationwide presence, NRBC Bank is well-positioned to deliver value with transparency and resilience," he concluded.

The event also honoured the top nine performing managers, recognising excellence and inspiring teams to achieve greater milestones in the years ahead.

The agenda featured in-depth reviews of current performance, operational challenges, and strategic initiatives aimed at future growth.

Among others, Md Abul Bashar and Md Nurul Haque, independent directors of the bank; Md Anwar Hossain, chairman of risk management committee; and Muhammad Emdad Ullah, chairman of audit committee, were also present.