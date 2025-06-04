NRB Bank unveils Visa signature and corporate commercial credit cards

Iqbal Ahmed, the founder and chairman of NRB Bank PLC, pose for group photographs during the launch of the new cards at the bank’s corporate head office in the capital’s Gulshan on Tuesday. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank PLC has launched its Visa signature and corporate commercial credit cards, expanding its portfolio of premium financial services for customers.

Iqbal Ahmed, the founder and chairman of the bank, inaugurated the new cards as the chief guest at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the bank.

Holders of NRB Bank's Visa signature card will enjoy a host of privileges, including access to both domestic and international airport lounges, airport pick-up and drop-off services, as well as year-round cashback and discount offers.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, chairman of the executive committee; AKM Mizanur Rahman, chairman of the audit committee; Shaikh Md Salim, chairman of the risk management committee; along with Ferdous Ara Begum, SK Matiur Rahman, and Prof Sharif Nurul Ahkam, independent directors, attended the launch event.

Tarek Reaz Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of NRB Bank, was also present, alongside several members of the board of directors and deputy managing directors.