NRB Bank opens 8 sub-branches

NRB Bank today opened eight sub-branches in seven different districts across the country.

The sub-branches are Fenchganj in Sylhet, Shantahar and Dhunat in Bogura, Batajor in Barishal, Gorai in Tangail, Kashiadanga in Rajshahi, Chhagolnaiya in Feni and Dharmogonj in Narayanganj.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest from the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Golam Kabir, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Motior Rahman, chairman of the audit committee, and Mohammed Jahed Iqbal, Mohammed Ehsanur Rahman and Bayzun N Chowdhury, directors, were present.

Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and CEO (current charge) was also present.