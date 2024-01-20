Banking
NRB Bank holds annual business conference

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of NRB Bank, poses for photographs with participants of an “Annual Business Conference-2024” at the bank’s corporate head office in Gulshan on Friday. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank organised an "Annual Business Conference 2024" at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan on Friday.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the conference as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

Mamoon Mahmood Shah, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference, where Golam Kabir and Mohammed Jamil Iqbal, vice-chairmen of the bank, were in attendance.

Among others, Ali Ahmed, chairman of the executive committee, Khandakar R Amin, chairman of the risk management committee, Md Motior Rahman, chairman of the audit committee, Mohammed Zahid Iqbal, director, and Md Abdul Jalil Chowdhury and Md Kamrul Ahsan, independent directors, were present.

