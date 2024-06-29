NRB Bank declares 10% cash dividend

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of NRB Bank, attends the bank’s 11th annual general meeting at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in the capital recently. The meeting announced a 10 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: NRB Bank

NRB Bank recently announced a 10 percent cash dividend for general shareholders for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

However, sponsors and directors of the bank will get a 6 percent cash dividend.

The announcement came at the bank's 11th annual general meeting (AGM) held at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in the capital, according to a press release.

Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Golam Kabir, vice-chairman of the bank, Md Motior Rahman, chairman of the audit committee, and Bayzun Nahar Chowdhury and Mohammed Jahed Iqbal, directors, attended the AGM.

Some directors and shareholders joined the meeting virtually.

Among others, Md Omar Faruk Khan, managing director and chief executive officer (current charge) of the bank, and Md Rezaul Karim, company secretary, were also present.