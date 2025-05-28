NCC Bank signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Md Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of National Pension Authority, and M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of NCC Bank PLC, shake hands and exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding in the conference room of the Finance Division at the Ministry of Finance in the Bangladesh Secretariat recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank PLC has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA) in support of the implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of the bank, and Md Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, signed the agreement in the conference room of the Finance Division at the Ministry of Finance in the Bangladesh Secretariat recently, according to a press release.

Under this agreement, NCC Bank will facilitate customer registration and the remittance of monthly contributions to four designated pension schemes -- Progoti, Surakkha, Somota, and Probash.

Moreover, customers will have the ability to enrol with the NPA and manage their monthly contributions via the NCC Bank mobile application, thereby enhancing accessibility and offering a more streamlined, technology-driven experience.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary to the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance, attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest.

Shahin Akter Nuha, head of transaction banking and cash management at the bank, was also present, alongside other senior representatives from both organisations.