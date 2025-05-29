NCC Bank opens Islamic banking branch in Muradpur

Md Nurun Newaz Salim, chairman of NCC Bank PLC, inaugurates the new Shariah-compliant banking branch in Muradpur, Chattogram today. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank PLC has opened a new Shariah-compliant banking branch in Muradpur, Chattogram today.

Md Nurun Newaz Salim, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the branch as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his address, Salim remarked: "Recognising the socio-economic importance of Islamic banking in Bangladesh, we have already commenced Shariah-based operations, which have been met with encouraging feedback."

He further added, "Alongside conventional banking, Shariah-compliant banking will serve as a catalyst for growth in both the banking sector and the wider economy."

Abdus Salam, vice-chairman of the bank; Khairul Alam Chaklader, chairman of the executive committee; and Syed Asif Nizamuddin, director, attended the event as special guests.

M Khurshed Alam, additional managing director; Abul Quasem Md Safiullah, executive vice-president and head of the Islamic banking division; and Ali Tarek Parvez, executive vice-president and head for the Chattogram region, were present.

"In view of the growing demand and vast potential of Islamic banking in Bangladesh, we have introduced Shariah-compliant services," M Shamsul Arefin, managing director of the bank, said while presiding over the programme.

"Within a brief period, our fully-fledged Islamic branch in Gulshan, Dhaka, along with Islamic Banking Windows at 32 branches, has received an overwhelming response from customers," he added.

Senior managers from various branches across the Chattogram region, along with local business figures and valued clients of the bank, were also present.