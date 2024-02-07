NCC Bank launches ‘NCC Parama’ for women

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of NCC Bank, poses for photographs while inaugurating the bank’s new banking service for women, titled “NCC Parama”, at Sea Pearl Beach Resort in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank has launched dedicated women banking services called "NCC Parama" recently with the slogan "For Better You".

Md Abul Bashar, chairman, inaugurated the services at Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar Beach Resort & Spa, the bank said in a press release.

NCC Bank is committed to providing customers need-based products, quality service and technology-based banking solutions, he said.

"Considering the importance of women in the socio-economic context of Bangladesh, NCC Bank has launched women's banking services to support the financial prosperity of women and to actively participate in entrepreneur development," said Bashar.

Considering the current status, challenges and prospects for the development of women's banking in Bangladesh, NCC Bank has started "NCC Parama" banking activities, said M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge).

Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman, Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of the risk management committee, SM Abu Mohsin, chairman of the executive committee, and Khairul Alam Chaklader, director, were present.

Among others, Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, independent director and chairman of the bank's audit committee, and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, independent director, were also present.