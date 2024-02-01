NCC Bank launches multi-currency Visa debit card

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of NCC Bank, Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman, and M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge), attend the launch ceremony of a multi-currency Visa debit card at the “Annual Business Conference” of the bank in Cox’s Bazar recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank recently launched a multi-currency Visa debit card at its annual business conference in Cox's Bazar.

Md Abul Bashar, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the card as chief guest, said a press release.

Sohela Hossain, vice-chairman of the bank, SM Abu Mohsin, chairman of the executive committee, and Md Nurun Newaz, chairman of the risk management committee, were present.

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO (current charge), said that NCC Bank multi-currency debit card is a versatile solution that offers a range of powerful features and benefits.

The multi-currency debit card is equipped with NFC technology and EMV chip, which makes it a tech-savvy companion for all financial needs.

Among others, Amjadul Ferdous Chowdhury and Khairul Alam Chaklader, directors of the bank, Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud, independent director and chairman of the audit committee, and Meer Sajed-Ul-Basher, independent director, were also present.