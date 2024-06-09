NCC Bank, Arab National Bank hold bilateral development meeting on remittance

M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, greets Khaled A Ibrahim, head of TeleMoney Remittance Services of the ANB, with a souvenir after holding a meeting at the former’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: NCC Bank

NCC Bank and Arab National Bank (ANB) recently held a bilateral development meeting on remittance.

Khaled A Ibrahim, head of TeleMoney Remittance Services of the ANB, and M Shamsul Arefin, managing director and CEO of NCC Bank, led the delegations at the bilateral meeting held at the latter's head office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to ensure safe distribution of money remitted by expatriates through NCC Bank's network across the country and mobile remittance services.

Md Mahbub Alam, deputy managing director, Md Rashidul Hasan, head of treasury (front office), and Md Foraduzzaman, head of remittance and NRB services department, also attended the meeting.