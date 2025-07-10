National Bank holds the 526th board meeting

Abdul Awal Mintoo, chairman and sponsor director of National Bank PLC, presides over the bank’s 526th meeting of the board of directors at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: National Bank

National Bank PLC has recently organised its 526th meeting of the board of directors.

Abdul Awal Mintoo, chairman and sponsor director of the bank, presided over the meeting as the chief guest, according to a press release.

During the meeting, Adil Chowdhury, managing director of the bank, was formally welcomed to his new role by the directors.

In response, Chowdhury said, "With the visionary leadership of the board and the collective efforts of our capable team, I am confident that we will overcome the current challenges and guide the bank towards sustainable growth and innovation."

"Ensuring good governance, enhancing customer service, and restoring public trust will be our top priorities," he added.

The meeting also included policy-level decisions on several important matters of the bank, along with strategic guidance for its future course of action.

Moazzam Hossain, vice-chairman and sponsor director of the bank; Zakaria Taher, chairman of the risk management committee and director; Muklesur Rahman, chairman of the executive committee and independent director; Md Abdus Satter Sarkar, chairman of the audit committee and independent director; Md Zulkar Nayn and Prof Melita Mehjabeen, independent directors; attended the meeting.

Among others, Imran Ahmed, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Kaiser Rashid, company secretary, were also present.